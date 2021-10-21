Telangana

71 ULBs told to complete FSTPs

Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar on Thursday instructed all the municipal commissioners to ensure that the construction of FSTPs — Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants — was completed by December-end in all the 71 urban local bodies across Telangana.

At a meeting convened at the CDMA and in the presence of Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana, he called for expeditious commencement of bio-mining for clearing the legacy dump, construction of market yards, modern crematoria, source segregation of the solid waste, ban on single use plastic, greenery, cent per cent collection of property tax, penal action on defaults, mutations and geo-tagging of properties through the Bhuvan portal, among others, a press release said.


