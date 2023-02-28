HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

660 grams of hashish concealed in chocolate balls seized 

February 28, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Miyapur police and Hyderabad - Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) nabbed a gang allegedly peddling hashish in the form of chocolate balls and arrested three persons.

About 660 grams of hashish concealed in 110 chocolate balls were seized from them.

The peddlers were identified as Dudaram Chowdari and his wife Shanthi Devi, who run a kirana store at Hafeezpet in Miyapur police limits.

They allegedly procured the chocolate balls from an LPG delivery boy, Mahender Kumavath, who had been getting the supply from Rajasthan.

The couple was selling the concealed contraband at ₹100 per ball.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.