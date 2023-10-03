65-year-old Hyderabadi man stabbed to death in UK

October 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Hyderabad-based senior citizen working in the United Kingdom since 2011 was reportedly stabbed to death in Hill Top Mount, Leeds. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Mohammed Khaja Rayeesuddin.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Rayeesuddin’s son Khaja Tameemuddin requested that the family’s privacy be respected in their time of mourning and hardship. “This is a family matter, and I hope our privacy is respected. This is a very sensitive time for us, and given that his photo [the victim’s] has been shared, it has become difficult for my mother. We are receiving help in the UK,” he said.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan met the victim’s family and shared details of Mr. Rayeesuddin’s death on social media. Mr. Khan said that the the victim’s daughter was scheduled to get married this week. Hyderabad Mayor Mohammed Majid Hussain also visited the victim’s family and assured them of assistance.

In a statement, the West Yorkshire Police said that they have launched a double murder investigation following the deaths of two men in an incident in Leeds on Monday. Senior Investigating Officer Sarah Jones was quoted as saying, “We have now been able to identify both of these men. One is a 53-year-old who lived locally, and we have trained officers supporting his family. The other is a 65-year-old man and enquiries are ongoing to trace his family.”