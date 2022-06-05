63 new COVID cases in TS

Telangana recorded 63 COVID cases on Sunday, taking the total to 7,93,607. While 8,392 samples were tested, results of 181 were awaited. The State had recorded 76 cases on Saturday.

Out of the 63 new cases, 47 were from Hyderabad, and eight from Rangareddy.

From March 2, 2020, to June 5 this year, a total of 3.50 crore samples were tested and 7,93,607 have tested positive. Of the total cases, 7,88,933 have recovered, 563 were active cases, and 4,111 people have died.