6-yr TRS rule: a saga of unkept promises, says Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and working president A. Revanth Reddy observed that the six-year rule of Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the State would be remembered mostly for unkept promises.

Speaking separately here on Monday, the two Congress leaders and MPs from Nalgonda and Malkajgiri, respectively, alleged that the TRS government had successfully pushed Telangana ideologues K. Jayashankar and Kaloji Narayana Rao into oblivion during the last six years. It had also put the movement slogan of ‘neellu, nidhulu, niyaamakaalu’ (water, funds and employment) in cold storage and pursued only those policies which would benefit the ruling party.

Recollecting his wordy duel with Minister G. Jagadish Reddy in Nalgonda on Sunday, the TPCC chief stated that farmers were not benefited by loan waiver announced by the ruling party so far this year. He reiterated the Congress demand for one-time settlement of loan waiver to farmers as was done in Chhattisgarh within an hour of the Congress government coming to power last year to clear farmers debt of ₹11,000 crore in one stroke.

The TRS government here, however, implemented even the 2014 loan waiver in four instalments and it was implemented only 90%, that too for electoral gains in 2018 Assembly elections.

On the procurement of paddy, the TPCC president said the government was able to procure only about half of the 1.04 crore tonnes estimated production during the yasangi season and only ₹10,000 crore out of ₹30,000 crore borrowed for the purpose had been spent for the purpose so far. On the regulated farming, he said a specific buy-back plans was need for cotton as the farmers had struggled to dispose the fibre crop produced in 40 lakh acres in 2019-20 as the government wants farmers to cultivate it in 70 lakh acres in the coming crop season.

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy said while students, artistes, RTC employees and Singareni workers led by M. Kodandaram spearheaded the movement for statehood, its fruits were being enjoyed by a select few. The TRS government has failed to respect and recognise even the sacrifice of martyrs and even cases against the agitators were not lifted so far.

On the slogans of water and jobs, he said while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to take away water, jobs had never knocked the doors of the unemployed youth of Telangana all these six years. He sought to know where did projects such as Palamuru-Rangareddy and Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC), which remain incomplete, go when the government had spent over ₹1.2 lakh crore on irrigation.

The list of unkept promises such as three-acre land to landless Dalit families, increase in SC, ST reservation quota, reservation to minorities and physically challenged, unemployment allowance, double-bedroom houses and others was very long, he pointed out.