581 children rescued in 1 year

Cyberabad Police have rescued 581 child labourers (368 boys and 213 girls) in the last one year, under Operation Smile. This was announced on the occasion of the first anniversary of the child rescue programme on Wednesday.

The programme was launched on June 18, 2018, to rescue children aged below 14 years, found working in tea stalls, dhabas, micro industries, begging and rag-picking.

Police said that it was the responsibility of residential welfare committees to inform them of child labour in their colonies.

Three SMILE teams are working in three zones of the Commissionerate and a vehicle is dedicated for rescuing children.

The aim of these teams is to prevent child trafficking and rescue children from those who use them for begging, sex trade and other anti-social activities, and to trace missing children.

People can send information about these issues by contacting through WhatsApp No.7901115474, or by sending email to smileteamcyb@gmail.com or dial 100.

Police stated that engaging children below 14 years as labour is prohibited by law and carries punishment of imprisonment of upto three years. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, Women and Children’s Safety Wing (WCSW) DCP Anasuya and others attended the programme.