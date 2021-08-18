5.52L Bathukamma saris for Nalgonda

Additional Collector V. Chandra Shekar on Wednesday instructed officials to make arrangements for distribution of Bathukamma saris, the government’s Dasara gift to white ration card-holders, from the first week of September.

At a review meeting, he said that 5.52 lakh women, white ration card-holders aged 18 and above, in Nalgonda would receive the gift. Agriculture market committee godowns in the six Assembly constituencies in the district will act as the main distribution centre, to mandals and then to villages.

Centres at Kondamallepally, Damaracherla, Thipparthi, Munugode, Nidamanur, and the Rythu Vedika at Nakrekal, were identified for the purpose, the Additional Collector said.