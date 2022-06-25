‘529 days left for TRS Govt to go’: BJP launches a countdown clock 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a countdown clock at its office here indicating that 529 days were left to say goodbye to the K. Chandrashekhar Rao government and the clocks will be put up at every BJP office in the state.

The BJP in charge of Telangana, Tarun Chugh said at a press conference that people were waiting eagerly to say goodbye and the countdown clock will remind that KCR will go and the BJP government would be formed in Telangana. The party will reach each and every village in Telangana and touch every person explaining the inefficiency of KCR and how a family was ruling. “The state is in the clutches of a family and people are waiting to break it,” he claimed saying that family rule was the biggest enemy of democracy.

He said those who fought for a separate state are stifled and felt cheated as KCR was running the government with those who opposed Telangana at every moment. A gang of anti-Telangana people are now running the show and even TRS leaders are calling me personally saying how they feel cheated and how the promises made to the people were not honoured, he claimed.

Mr. Chugh claimed that Telangana was on top in land grabbing charges and 91% of farmers were in debt. In fact, every segment of society is unhappy and waiting to shunt out the TRS government. He challenged the Chief Minister to come for an open discussion on his achievements and the Centre’s contribution in the last 8 years. “Our Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay will come with all the facts and you choose the place and time,” he said.

No reduction in VAT on fuel

Accusing the Chief Minister of being insensitive, he asked how come KCR has not reduced the VAT on fuel despite the Central government reducing taxes on petrol and diesel twice to provide some succour to the people. Every state has reduced the VAT but not Telangana and the Chief Minister doesn’t even think of it.

“This government reminds me of mythological character ‘Kumbhkaran’ and is sleepy to people’s problems and issues. No amount of outcry reaches the Chief Minister, who is insensitive to the problems”, he claimed.

Modi to arrive on July 2

Mr. Chugh said the national executive committee meeting to be held in Hyderabad from July 1 to 3 will give a new direction to the country and the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on July 3 will be historic. He will arrive in Hyderabad on July 2.

Party activists from each of the 35,000 booths in Telangana will participate voluntarily. In fact, every booth is contributing Rs 1,000 for the national meeting. Mr. Modi’s address will be a turning point for a new beginning in Telangana.