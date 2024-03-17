GIFT a SubscriptionGift
51,078 cases resolved as part of National Lok Adalat in Sangareddy

March 17, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

 A total of 51,078 cases were successfully resolved at nine Benches established across various courts, including the District Court, by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the district on Saturday, as part of the National Lok Adalat, according to a press note.

Five Benches were set up at the Sangareddy District Court, while four others were established at different courts. The cases settled at these Benches include criminal compound cases - 16,206, MV Act cases - 29, civil disputes - 28, loan recovery cases - 85, pre-litigation cases - 34,002, pre-litigation APTS cases - 723, and compensation for land acquired by the government -5.

High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), P. Sam Koshy, and SLSA joint secretary G. Goverdhan Reddy inspected the Benches. Speaking to the media, they stressed the importance of settling cases at the Lok Adalat and appealed to lawyers to assist litigants in settling their cases.

District Judge K. Prabhakar Rao, First Additional District Judge G. Sudarshan, and other judicial officers were present.

