50 metres from Musi River, no go for construction

April 02, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC Commissioner D. Ronald Rose has issued orders for internal circulation, prohibiting building permissions within 50 metres along the Musi River, which has been designated as ‘Utility Corridor’ as part of the Musi River Development project being implemented by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDCL).

The Commissioner directed the zonal and deputy commissioners and all the town planning officials of the GHMC not to give permissions to new layouts, or buildings or developmental activity within 50 metres on either side of the river, for 55 kilometres of its length in the city from the twin reservoirs up to Gowrelli village.

Citing the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for a survey to identify properties and encroachments within Musi river boundary and buffer zones, the orders said the 50-metre utility corridor would be reserved for transportation, trunk sewers and other developmental works.

Teams have already been formed with Revenue officials headed by Deputy Collectors for the survey covering 55 kilometre stretch and 14 mandals. During the survey, it was observed that much construction activity was on within 50 metres of the river, the orders said citing a letter addressed by Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited Amrapali Kata.

As part of the development project, an East-West road corridor is proposed along the river, along with 39 sewage treatment plants and the associated infrastructure, for which clearance is required on either side of the river.