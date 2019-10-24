50 beds at hospital against the sanctioned 20

An inquiry into the fire accident at Shine Children’s Hospital at L.B. Nagar that led to the death of an infant and caused burns to four more, revealed that it does not have a fire exit.

It has only one entry and exit point. Besides, though the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) has given permission for only 20 beds in the hospital, there were over 50 at the time of the incident. These are the violations observed by the officials of Telangana Health Department during the investigation.

The inquiry report detailing the findings was submitted to higher officials of the Health Department on Wednesday.

When the fire broke out at Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the hospital on Monday, five infants were in inside. A four-month-old infant, Vicky, succumbed to burns, four more suffered injuries and 37 more were rescued from other parts of the hospital. There would not have been so many children at the hospital if there were only 20 beds.

Additional Director of Leprosy Wing of Health Department, Ravinder, along with Rangareddy DMHO K. Swarajya Lakshmi, conducted an inquiry into the accident. The NICU is located on the fourth floor of the hospital. There is only one staircase and a lift inside the building. Officials said that the fire accidents lead to power outage rendering elevators useless and the absence of a ramp makes it difficult to shift patients. The officials also reported some violations in building permission. The Rangareddy DMHO said that the NICU is covered with tiled roof, but not reinforced concrete, and also suspected that though they got permission only for three floors, they constructed the fourth floor.

“The then DMHO had given permission for 20 beds, but the hospital has more than 50 beds. This is a violation. The hospital’s registration is suspended and show cause notice is issued,” Dr. Lakshmi said.

Victim Vicky’s father D. Naresh said a minor fire had broken out on October 19 and he claimed that he took the issue to the notice of doctors and asked them to take precautions.

The Health Department officials said they have sent letters to managements of the hospitals asking them to inform if they have Fire NOC. DMHOs said if they find lapses during checks, action would be taken.