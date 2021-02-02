49 persons get seven-day jail for drunk driving

A total of 49 persons, who were booked for drunk driving in various parts of the district, were awarded seven-day imprisonment as punishment on Tuesday.

Violators were from Haliya, Tripuraram, Peddavoora, Nidamanuru and Nagarjunasagar police station limits.

As part of the Road Safety Month, the Nalgonda police has been conducting random checks to prevent road accidents. In earlier cases, violators were imposed penalties and their driving licences suspended.