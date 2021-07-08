48-hr. break for govt. websites, online services

Shutdown from 9 p.m. today

All the Telangana government’s websites/online services will not be available for 48 hours from 9 p.m. on Friday.

The Information Technology Department has decided to install newly upgraded UPS and take up scheduled maintenance activity of the existing server of the State Data Centre located at the TSIIC’s premises at Gachibowli for two days.

The data centre was the heart of the IT infrastructure in rendering government-to-citizen and government-to-government services and the availability of the services was one of the key parameters and of utmost importance for day to day operations. The Information Technology Department said in a press release that the existing State Data Centre which was built in 2010 and went live the next year had become aged and the present power backup mechanism is unable to sustain for a long period during power failures/fluctuations.

In order to ensure continuance of services without interruptions to the government as well as people in the long run, installation of new and upgraded UPS had become the need of the hour.

It was therefore planned to install the upgraded UPS and perform scheduled maintenance activity which was unavoidable.

The websites/online services would accordingly be not available/accessible from 9 p.m. Friday till 9 a.m. on Sunday.