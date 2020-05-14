47 new COVID cases reported in Telangana

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in the State on Thursday with 47 more cases reported during the day, taking the total number of affected persons to 1,414.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area accounted for 40 of the 47 cases reported during the day. Five cases were reported from the neighbouring Rangareddy district and another two cases were of the migrants who tested positive for the virus. No deaths were reported in the State for the day and the number remained at 34 and 37 migrants had been tested positive to the virus.

The total number of persons discharged from different hospitals after undergoing treatment/cured was 952. The number of acive cases was 428. Three districts Warangal Rural, Yadadri-Bhongir and Wanaparthy continued to remain in the green zone with no positive cases reported till date and the number of districts where no positive cases had been reported since 14 days has increased to 26, according to the bulletin released by the Public Health and Family Welfare department. The gender-wise distribution of the deaths due to the virus showed that 27% of those succumbed to the virus were male and only 7 % cent were female.

The bulletin said that a large number of migrants were entering the State from across the country. The evacuees from other countries were being screened at airports while the migrants arriving by road and rail were being screened for symptoms at railway stations and at border check posts. The asymptomatic migrants arriving in the State through various points of entry were being quarantined at home and in government quarantine facilities.

Symptomatic migrants were being isolated and tested for further course of action. The department had requested the people to inform the local authorities in case they identify any new persons, migrants who newly arrived in the towns and villages.