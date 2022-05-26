47 fresh COVID cases in TS

Telangana reported 47 fresh COVID positive cases taking the current active caseload to 417 across the state with the capital and its environs reporting 44 cases on Thursday.

While there are no additions to the official death count of 4,111 (since March 2020), around 12,971 tests were conducted and the results of 463 samples were awaited. This is against 49 fresh cases from 13, 627 tests conducted the previous day..

GHMC recorded 26 new cases and Rangareddy 18 with single digit cases reported from Nalgonda, Peddapalli and Hanumkonda. The total number of those infected has thus risen to 7.93 lakh and those recovered to 7.86 lakh with 28 persons recovering on Thurrsday.

In his daily bulletin, Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao advised the citizens to complete the vaccination by taking both doses and also continue to adhere to precautions against COVID.

Those with flu like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, should report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without delay. Both testing and treatment in government facilities are available for free.

Citizens can also call up call centre helpline and for any grievances: 104 and there is a whatsapp 9154170960 for complaints on private diagnostic labs and hospitals.

Vaccine coverage

With vaccination of 27,903, the vaccination coverage has crossed 6.33 crore including 3.22 crore first dose, 3.05 crore second dose and 7.80 lakh booster or precaution dose.

With regard to 15-17 years age group, the first dose coverage is 92% of 16.9 lakh out of 18.4 lakh with the second dose coverage being 79% or 14.6 lakh. In the 12-14 years age group the first dose coverage is 88% or 10.03 lakh out of 11.36 lakh and for the second dose, it is 49% or 5.54 lakh, the release added.