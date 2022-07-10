3rd phase of Bandi’s padayatra from August 2

BJP to hold motorcycle rallies in all constituencies from July 21

With the grand success of the recently-concluded BJP national executive meeting and public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP State unit has decided to be more aggressive in Telangana. An action plan has been charted out in this direction.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would embark on the third phase of his padayatra from August 2. This was decided at the core committee meeting of the party held on Sunday. The route map and other details would be finalised shortly.

The party would also hold motorcycle rallies in all Assembly constituencies under ‘Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa’ from July 21 . This will be held in three phases covering 30 constituencies in each phase. The motorcycle rallies would be led by 30 senior BJP leaders who would stay in villages in the night and interact with locals.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar would also hold a silent protest at Varalakshmi Gardens in Karimnagar district headquarters on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The BJP demands include addressing podu farmers’ problems and issues cropping up at Dharani portal.

Sunday’s core committee meeting was attended by State affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh and presided over by Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

Mr. Chugh said, “Only BJP can end the anarchic rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.” He called upon party workers to host the national flag at their residences as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The meeting was attended by D.K. Aruna, Muralidhar Rao, N. Indrasena Reddy, G. Venkata Swamy, Eatala Rajender, Garikapati Mohan Rao, G. Premender Reddy, Mantri Srinivas, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and Bagaru Sruthi.

Several leaders from TRS joined the party on Sunday.