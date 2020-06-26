₹36.36 cr commission released to FPS dealers

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation has released ₹36.36 crore towards payment of commission to the fair price shop dealers in the State for supply of free rice and processed redgram to the below poverty line (BPL) ration cardholders in April and May.
Chairman of the Corporation Mareddy Srinivas Reddy said on Friday that the commission would be credited into the bank accounts of ration shop dealers by the District Managers of Civil Supplies Corporation in a couple of days. The commission would be paid at the rate of 70 paise per kg of rice and 55 paise per kg of processed redgram.
The government, through fair price shops, has supplied 3.18 lakh tonnes of rice in April and 3.26 lakh tonnes in May. Similarly, 4,276 tonnes of processed redgram was also supplied during the two months. The government has already released ₹44.76 crore commission to the ration shop dealers for supplying additional quantity of rice per head during the COVID-19 lockdown period.
In addition to the issuance of 6 kg rice per person, the government has supplied an additional 6 kg per head during the lockdown period during April, May and June.
