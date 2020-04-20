3 more test positive in Nizamabad

Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 61. Of the 13 samples sent to Gandhi Hospital for tests, three tested positive for the virus, said Collector C. Narayana Reddy.

However, all the 105 samples sent on Friday tested negative .

Meanwhile, the police seized 2,996 vehicles and imposed a fine of ₹12 lakh on the vehicle owners for violating lockdown guidelines in the three police divisions and traffic police station limits under the Nizambad police commissionerate.

According to Commissioner of Police Kartikeya L, if any vehicle is found violating guidelines it would be seized and released only after the lifting of lockdown. The containment areas of COVID-19 are under drone surveillance and criminal action would be initiated against violators, he said.

He said 29 people were arrested in connection with the attack on doctors at Government General Hospital on March 29 and produced before the court. During March 23 to April 19, a total of 105 lockdown violation cases were registered, he added.