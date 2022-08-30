₹3 lakh for own house from Dasara: Harish

Double bedroom houses inaugurated at Bejagama

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the government would extend ₹3 lakh for the construction of house in their own site for the poor.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating double bedroom houses at Bejagama in Gajwel mandal of Siddipet district along with Lok Sabha member K Prabhaar Reddy on Tuesday, Mr Harish Rao said that the government had been extending double bedroom houses to the poor without any cost.

“In the past government used to pay ₹60,000 for construction of houses. It was not sufficient even for the construction of basement. In addition one has to pay half of the amount for middlemen to get the benefit. After K Chandrashekar Rao became Chief Minister the situation has completely changed,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that tremendous changes took place like establishment of railway rake point and several welfare measures being implemented.

At Sherpally also the Minister inaugurated double bed room houses.