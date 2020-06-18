3-day strike in Singareni coal mines

All the national trade unions of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited have decided to go on a three-day strike from July 2 to 4 (72 hours) in protest against the privatisation move of the Central government and other demands.

However, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS), the recognised trade union of the Singareni has refused to participate in the strike.

Representatives of the national trade unions — AITUC, INTUC, BMS, HMS, CITU and IFTU — met at the BMS union office in Godavarikhani on Thursday under the leadership of BMS president Kengerla Mallaiah and signed the strike notice and served it to the management of the Singareni Collieries and issued a copy to the Labour Department in Delhi, Hyderabad and the districts where the SCCL coal mines operate.

The trade union leaders demanded that the Centre withdraw its proposed move to privatise the coal mines and e-auction of 50 blocks of coal mines in the country. They also demanded that the government withdraw the amendment to the labour laws and demanded the payment of 50 % deferred wages the coal miners of the March month.