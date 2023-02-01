HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2,814 children rescued during Operation Smile 

February 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State police rescued 2,814 children, including 2,421 boys and 393 girls, in January under Operation Smile during the ninth phase. Operation Smile is conducted every year in January to trace and rescue missing and trafficked children. 

Additional DGP of Women Safety Wing Shikha Goel said that since the launch of the programme, the teams rescued vulnerable children from railway stations, bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions, mechanic shops, brick industries, building construction areas, shops, tea stalls, footpaths, etc,.

“Of the total 2,814 children, 760 were rescued by the Cyberabad police teams. We have handed over 2,467 children to their parents/guardians and admitted 347 into rescue homes. Of them, 872 were from other States and 161 were rescued from the streets, while 1,401 were rescued from bonded labour, 203 from brick kilns, 119 while seeking alms, and 930 others from other employment. We also registered 391 FIRs under various sections of laws involving 403 accused persons, out of whom 390 were arrested on the same day,” the official said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.