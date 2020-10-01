2,745 take BC Gurukula entrance in Nalgonda

A total of 2, 745 candidates (49.57%) of the 5, 537 applied, appeared for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes residential college entrance examination in undivided Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri with 1, 155 applicants saw the maximum 57.74% turn out.

The entrance exercise passed off smoothly across the three districts, except for the confusion in question paper code at an exam centre in Nalgonda. K. Srinivas of Gorenkapalli village alleged that his daughter Akshaya and another candidate were given question paper bearing code D, instead of B.

“The invigilator realised it only 45 minutes before the closing time and replaced the question paper. But no extra time was given. My daughter came five minutes after the others came out,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas said he had registered a grievance at the District Collector’s Office.