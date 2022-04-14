2.6 kg opium seized from ice-cream seller in Hyderabad
LB Nagar police and Special Operations Team on Wednesday arrested an ice-cream businessman and recovered 2.6 kilograms of opium from him.
Police said that Jagat Chandra Jhat had procured the contraband from Rajasthan through a truck driver, Suresh, who transports marble here.
According to the police, the accused took to selling opium as he suffered losses during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was said that he was procuring the contraband at ₹2 lakh per kg and was re-selling it for nearly five times the price.
He was booked for violations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Search for the accused truck driver is on.
