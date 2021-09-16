259 more test positive

Telangana recorded 259 COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total to 6,62,785. While 58,261 samples were examined, results of 1,633 were awaited. One more COVID-19 patient died.

The new cases include 72 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 22 from Khammam, and 16 from Warangal Urban. No case was detected in Mulugu, Jogulamba Gadwal and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

From March 2, 2020, to September 16 this year, 2.57 crore samples were tested and 6,62,785 people were found positive. Of the total cases, 5,282 were active cases, 6,53,603 have recovered, and 3,890 people died.