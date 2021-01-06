253 new COVID cases in TS

Telangana recorded 253 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing up the total to 2,87,993. While 42,485 people were examined, results of 717 were awaited. Three more patients died.
The new 253 cases include 61 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 20 from Warangal Urban, 18 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 17 from Rangareddy and 15 from Karimnagar. No case was recorded from Narayanpet, and just one was detected in Jogulamba Gadwal.
From March 2 to January 4, a total of 70,61,049 samples have been put to test. Of the total 2.87 lakh cases, 5,039 are active while 2,81,400 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,554.
