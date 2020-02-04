Telangana

23-year-old man ends life

more-in

A 23-year-old man ended his life by immolating in Kachiguda on Tuesday. He did not leave any note and the reason for the extreme step remained unclear.

The Kachiguda police said the victim C Ashok, a graduate, was unemployed. His father died a year ago. On Tuesday, when he immolated himself at their hosue Tilak Nagar, his elder brother Vivek put out the fire and rushed him to a hospital where he died around 3.30 p.m.

(In case of any emotional breakdown, there is always someone to listen at Roshni-Suicide Prevention Helpline +9140 66202000)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 10:19:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/23-year-old-man-ends-life/article30736676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY