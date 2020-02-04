23-year-old man ends life

A 23-year-old man ended his life by immolating in Kachiguda on Tuesday. He did not leave any note and the reason for the extreme step remained unclear.
The Kachiguda police said the victim C Ashok, a graduate, was unemployed. His father died a year ago. On Tuesday, when he immolated himself at their hosue Tilak Nagar, his elder brother Vivek put out the fire and rushed him to a hospital where he died around 3.30 p.m.
(In case of any emotional breakdown, there is always someone to listen at Roshni-Suicide Prevention Helpline +9140 66202000)
