23-day-old newborn tests positive

Three people from a family in Mahbubnagar, including a 23-day-old newborn, tested positive for coronavirus. The three patients including the newborn were admitted to isolation wards of Gandhi Hospital.

State Health officials said that after coming to know that a person has returned from the Markaz event New Delhi, swab samples from him and his primary contacts including his family members.

“Of them, his son, wife, and 23-day-old grandchild tested positive for COVID-19,” said S Venkata Rao, Mahbubnagar district collector. However, the Markaz returnee has tested negative for coronavirus.

Suspecting that the result was false, a second set of swab samples were collected whose results are awaited.

“Besides, his son (who tested positive) is a preacher. Another suspicion is that the son might have contracted it from someone else,” said an official from State Health department. Results of the newborn’s tests were received on Monday.