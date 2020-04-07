Telangana

23-day-old newborn tests positive

Three people from a family in Mahbubnagar, including a 23-day-old newborn, tested positive for coronavirus. The three patients including the newborn were admitted to isolation wards of Gandhi Hospital.

State Health officials said that after coming to know that a person has returned from the Markaz event New Delhi, swab samples from him and his primary contacts including his family members.

“Of them, his son, wife, and 23-day-old grandchild tested positive for COVID-19,” said S Venkata Rao, Mahbubnagar district collector. However, the Markaz returnee has tested negative for coronavirus.

Suspecting that the result was false, a second set of swab samples were collected whose results are awaited.

“Besides, his son (who tested positive) is a preacher. Another suspicion is that the son might have contracted it from someone else,” said an official from State Health department. Results of the newborn’s tests were received on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 10:19:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/23-day-old-newborn-tests-positive/article31283271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY