2,239 COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Toll reaches 1,091 as 11 more patients die

Telangana continues to record over 2,000 cases a day. On Friday, 2,239 samples tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,83,866. The toll reached 1,091 as 11 more COVID-19 patients died. While 58,925 samples were put to test on September 25, results of 882 were awaited.

The total number of tests crossed 2.8 lakhs on Friday. From March 2 to September 25, a total of 2,80,0761 samples were checked for the presence of coronavirus. There was a huge variation in the number of tests performed in a day. While around 60,000 people were tested in a day from August 25 to September 11, the tests ranged between 50,000 to 60,000 in a day there after.

Of the 2,239 new cases detected on Friday, 316 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 192 from Rangareddy, 164 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 141 from Nalgonda, 106 from Karimnagar, 91 each from Warangal Urban and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

No decline in cases

In August second week, senior officials from the State Health department estimated that the cases will come down in GHMC by the end of August, and by end of September in other districts. The cases clearly did not decline in GHMC area. Even to this day as around 300 people tested positive for coronavirus in the municipality limits.

September will come to an end in four more days. And there are no signs of decline in other districts too. High number of cases are being recorded in Karimnagar, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Warangal urban, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem.