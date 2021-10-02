Telangana

201 more COVID cases detected in State

Telangana recorded 201 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total to 6,66,384.While 41,690 samples were put to test, results of 1,408 were awaited.

The new cases included 68 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 23 from Karimnagar, and 13 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in six districts including Nirmal and Narayanpet.

One more patient died, taking the death toll to 3,920.

As of Saturday evening, there were 4,541 active cases.

A little over 3.08 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Of them, 2.22 lakh were administered the first dose and 86,725 took the second dose.


