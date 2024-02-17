GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 dogs shot to death by masked men in Mahabubnagar

February 17, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

Masked men opened fire on about 20 stray dogs and shot them dead during the wee hours of February 16 in Ponnakal village in Addakal mandal of Mahabubnagar. Officials said that the incident was reported in the village located about two kilometres from the national highway. The individuals involved in the shooting, who reportedly used country-made pistols, are yet to be identified.

 The Superintendent of Mahabubnagar police, K. Narasimha said that as per the preliminary enquiry a gang of four is suspected to have been involved in the shooting. “We have taken a man into custody for questioning. Further probe is underway to identify the shooters,” he said.

 The area locals woke up alarmed with the gunshots going off at the odd hour and noticed the bodies of dogs sprawled across the village with bullet wounds. “While some were shot dead, other dogs with injuries left a bloody trail before succumbing in the nearby locality,” said another official.

 Sub-Inspector of Addakal Police, G. Vijay Kumar said that the nearby CCTV cameras are being checked for clues. “Preliminary probe revealed that country-made firearms were used in the incident. We have booked a case and started a probe,” he said. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.