2 doctors get COVID-19 infection 20 days after 1st dose of vaccine

Both are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine in a few days

Two resident doctors who took first dose of COVID-19 vaccine were detected with the mild form of the infectious disease. A senior resident doctor from Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda, took the first dose on January 19 and was detected with COVID-19 on February 12, which is 24 days after taking the first shot.

The second case is of a resident doctor from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Panjagutta, took the jab on January 22 and was detected with the infectious disease on February 11, which is 20 days after the first dose. Both, from Pulmonology specialization, were administered Covishield.

COVID-19 vaccine is given in two doses with a gap of 28-days and both the doctors were scheduled to receive second dose in a few days.

The senior resident doctor worked in COVID-19 ward at the Chest Hospital and attended patients in his clinic too. The NIMS resident doctor attended non-COVID patients.

Senior officials from the State Health department urged vaccine beneficiaries on multiple occasions to continue maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour even after taking the first dose. The two doctors said that they maintained all precautions such as wearing N-95 mask, maintaining social distancing, sanitizing hands regularly, and managed to keep the infectious disease at bay for over 11 months.

“I have been working in the COVID-19 ward from past many months and contracted COVID-19 for the first time on Friday. I don’t understand how I got it despite taking precautions,” said senior resident doctor from Chest Hospital who wished not to be identified. He added that tests revealed that he did not have any antibodies.

He recalled that a patient he checked at his clinic a few days ago has tested positive for coronavirus. “I checked his blood pressure. But I took all the precautions, wore face shield too. And we gave a mask to the patient,” he said.

The resident doctor from NIMS was detected with COVID-19 on January 11. “I have fever, loss of taste, general weakness. This is the first time I am detected with COVID-19,” he said stressing that he has faith in vaccines. He hoped that people will not keep away from taking the vaccine because of his case. The officials concerned in the State Health department could not be reached over phone.