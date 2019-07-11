2 arrested for burglaries, 18 tolas of gold seized

Rachakonda police on Wednesday apprehended two habitual property offenders allegedly involved in seven house burglary cases.

Around 18 tolas of gold, two kg silver ornaments and other valuables were recovered from them. One more accused in these cases was absconding, police said.

Sleuths of Central Crime Station, Malkajgiri, arrested Bodige Sridhar (30), a resident of Kothapet, and Pitti Sharath (26), who hails from Bengaluru, while they were moving under suspicious circumstances at Yamnampet Crossroads on Wednesday morning.

Police are on the lookout for Brahma Devara Rajasri Ganesh (36), a resident of Tirupati. Ganesh and Sharath worked in private companies. While Sridhar was arrested six times earlier, Sharath was arrested four times.

Upon questioning, Sridhar and Sharath confessed to offences done in Ghatkesar, Medipally, Bhongir and Alipiri. Police said that Ganesh used to do a recce of houses that were locked and take his accomplices with him at night. On his directions, they used to break open locked houses and sell the stolen property.