Telangana

19,884 senior citizens take jab

The number of senior citizens who took the COVID-19 vaccine continued to be higher than those who are between 45-59 years with co-morbidities. On Saturday, 19,884 people who are 60 years and above took the jab, and only 4,971 from the other age group took the vaccine.

Besides them, Healthcare Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLW) were given the first and second doses. While 2,034 HCWs and FLWs took the first dose, 10,772 took the second dose on Saturday. From January 16 to March 6, a total of 5,73,113 people in the State were vaccinated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 12:16:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/19884-senior-citizens-take-jab/article34008998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY