1,967 nominations filed for 200 wards

As many as 1,967 nominations were filed for the 200 wards in nine municipalities spread across old Warangal district on Sunday. So, ten people are contesting from each ward, on an average.

In Mahabubabad municipality, the highest number of 364 nominations were filed for 36 wards; in Bhupalpally municipality, a total of 326 nominations were filed for 30 wards; in Wardhannapet 156 filed for 22 wards; in Parkal 117 filed nominations for 12 wards; in Narasampet 212 filed nominations for 24 wards; in Maripeda municipality 100 candidates filed nominations for 15 wards while in Jangaon, 413 filed nominations for 30 wards.

There was intense activity within the ruling party as MLAs were seen trying to convince aspirants who were out to file their nominations. However, such an activity was absent in Congress and BJP circles.

Winning municipal elections in the erstwhile Warangal district seems to be a cake walk for the ruling party. TRS not only appointed in-charges for each municipality, but the local leaders were summoned to Hyderabad and instructed to work in perfect coordination burying their differences.

Last time, in Mahabubabad, the ruling party won all wards unanimously while it won two wards at Parkal municipality.

No leaders from the Congress or BJP were seen visiting the municipalities holding meeting with the aspirants or campaigning for the victory of their respective parties.