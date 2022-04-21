17 more test COVID positive in TS

Telangana recorded 17 COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total to 7,91,709. While 14,337 samples were tested, the results of 630 were awaited.

The new cases include 12 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. From March 2, 2020, to April 21 this year, 3.45 crore samples were tested and 7,91,709 were found COVID positive. Of the total cases, 187 were active cases, 7,87,411 recovered, and 4,111 people died.