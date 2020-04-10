16 more test positive in Telangana

The number of persons testing positive to coronavirus was less than 20 for the second consecutive day on Friday giving breather to the State government which is confident that the number of cases would come down significantly in the coming days.

The State registered 16 new cases on Friday, against 18 cases recorded on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 430. The number of people discharged stood at 45 and no new deaths were reported, thereby maintaining the total number of casualties at 12. The number of cases since the last two days is lower in comparison with over 30 cases registered daily till Wednesday. Hyderabad recorded eight more cases on Thursday taking the total to 179 cases.

Nizamabad with 49 cases including two reported on Friday stood next to Hyderabad while the number of patients in Rangareddy (27), Warangal Urban (23) and Medchal (21) remained the same as on Thursday. There has been increase in the cases in Nirmal district which registered 15 cases and Jogulamba Gadwal district (19) while 10 cases each were reported from Mahbubnagar and Kamareddy dists. Public Health and Family Welfare director G. Srinivas Rao said there was no evidence of community transmission in the State till date and the government has identified 101 hotspots across the State. Containment activity has been taken up in all the districts where positive cases were reported. Meanwhile efforts to trace, track primary and secondary contacts of Delhi returnees continued on Friday.