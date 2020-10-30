1,531 COVID cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded as many as 1,531 COVID – 19 positive cases on October 29, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 2,37,187.

The total number of active cases now stands at 18,456, and the number of those who have recovered at 1,048. The cumulative recoveries is 2,17,401. The State tested as many as 43,790 samples on October 29, and the total number of tests stands at 42,40,748. The number of samples awaiting results is 1,037. The number of COVID – 19 positive persons in home and institutional isolation is 15,425.

There were six fatalities on October 29, pushing the total number of deaths to 1,330.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits recorded 293 cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district with 120, Rangareddy district with 114 , and Bhadadri Kothagudem with 96.

The State government has 18 RT-PCR, CBNAAT, TRUENAT testing facilities and 1,076 rapid antigen testing centres. Additionally, there are 47 RT-PCR, CBNAAT, and TRUENAT testing facilities.

Those with moderate to severe symptoms have been directed to report to any notified government COVID – 19 hospital. The State has assured the public that there are sufficient beds in these hospitals.