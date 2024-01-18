GIFT a SubscriptionGift
15 fall sick after consuming shawarma in Hyderabad

Owner of the food outlet has been arrested and cases registered against him

January 18, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated January 19, 2024 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen persons have fallen sick and were hospitalised after consuming shawarma from a food outlet in Alwal in Hyderabad. The outlet owner escaped after locking down the place before the food safety officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) could act.

Alerted by reports about several people falling ill, the owner of the joint — Grill House — near Lothkunta bus stop, shut the place and was absconding. Inspector of Alwal police Rahul Dev confirmed that following a complaint from GHMC Food Safety Officer B. Laxmikanth, cases were booked against owner of Grill House Taufiq Shareef under sections 273 and 269 of the IPC and he was arrested on Thursday.

As per the information shared by Food Safety Officer Lakshmikant, the victims had all consumed shawarma from the joint on last Friday evening. By the next evening they reportedly got ill and got admitted in two different hospitals with symptoms such as fever, nausea and diarrhoea.

“Initially, we got information that four patients were admitted in a private hospital. Later, we got to know that 11 more were admitted in the Cantonment General Hospital in Bolarum. Blood tests conducted on one patient in the private hospital revealed Salmonella infection. We asked the General Hospital to mandatorily conduct blood tests so that we could have corroboratory evidence. Reports are likely to come after 72 hours,” Mr. Lakshmikant said.

