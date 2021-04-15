14-feet tall bronze statue of Ambedkar unveiled

Unveiling of giant statues of Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar in Khammam and Madhira towns, among a host of charitable activities in different parts of the erstwhile composite Khammam district marked the 130th birth anniversary celebrations of the principal architect of the Indian Constitution on Wednesday.

A 14-feet-tall imposing bronze statue of Dr Ambedkar was unveiled by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at the ZP Centre, now renamed as Ambedkar Centre, in Khammam.

The giant new statue of Dr Ambedkar was installed, replacing the old one, as a mark of tribute to the visionary leader, eminent jurist, scholar, economist and social reformer.

The Minister along with Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Collector R V Karnan, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier and others paid floral tributes to the newly unveiled statue of Dr Ambedkar.

Later, Mr Ajay distributed two customised three-wheelers, three wheelchairs, a couple of walking sticks and hearing aids to several physically challenged persons at a programme organised by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare at Ambedkar Bhavan in the town.

In Madhira town, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and the Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka unveiled a giant bronze statue of Dr Ambedkar at Ambedkar Circle.

Zilla Parishad chairperson L Kamal Raju, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, the Madhira municipal chairperson M Latha and others attended the statue inauguration ceremony.

A poor feeding programme was organised under the aegis of the School Teachers' Federation (STF) at the shelter home for destitute persons run by the Annam Seva Foundation in Khammam.

Meanwhile, the Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) celebrated Dr Ambedkar jayanthi by garlanding his statues near the ZP office, old bus stand centre, Ramanagutta and Kaikondaigudem in Khammam.

Speaking at a meeting held in this connection at the old bus stand centre, KVPS district secretary N Manohar said Dr Ambedkar steadfastly fought against the evil of caste system, discrimination and inequalities.

The ideals of the Father of the Indian Constitution serve as guiding light to build an egalitarian society and ensure social justice for all, he said.

The need of the hour is to save the Constitution from the “communal and divisive” forces, which are bent upon “weakening” the constitutional provisions, Mr Manohar said, calling upon people to make the ongoing “Phule-Ambedkar Sandesh Yatra”, a success.