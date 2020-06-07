14 deaths in a day! 154 cases

The rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in Telangana who died continues as 14 more deaths were recorded on Sunday. This is the highest number of deaths in a single day till date in the State. The second highest number of 10 deaths was recorded on Saturday. Now the toll stands at 137. Case fatality rate in the State in 3.7%.

The total cases too continue to rise as 154 more cases tested positive from Saturday evening to Sunday evening.

Of them, 132 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 12 from Rangareddy, three from Medchal, two from Yadadri, one each from Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Karimnagar.

Of the total 3650 cases in the State, 1771 are active cases, 1742 were discharged, and 137 died. After several days, the number of active cases exceeded the total number of people discharged.

Most deaths

In the past seven days (June 1 to 7), 952 cases were detected-which is 26% of total cases and 55 deaths were reported — 40.1% of 137 deaths. It has been eight days that the State Health department did not provide data on the number of samples tested. On May 30, officials said that a little over 30000 tests for coronavirus were conducted.

Home isolation

A family of three people who were under home isolation in Jiyaguda, were bothered by residents of their colony. Unable to bear the inconvenience, they shifted to a hospital.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has permitted home isolation if patients have mild symptoms or pre-symptomatic.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender requested people to cooperate in this regard. He said that objecting to home isolation of patients adds to burden on hospitals.