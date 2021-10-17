13 more women who recovered from mental illness get Aadhaar cards

Thirteen women who have recovered from mental health illnesses would be able to avail government benefit schemes as the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, administration has aided them in getting Aadhaar cards. They could get around ₹3,016 under Aasara scheme.

This holds significance as the women either stay at the institute or at shelter homes managed by voluntary organisations as their families refuse to take them back after recovering, or they forgot their address, don’t have a living relative, or they don’t have a home.

The administrative officials have started to put in the efforts from the beginning of this year. However, it had to be kept on hold after the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic broke out.

"We handed over the Aadhaar cards to the women a few days ago. Efforts are on to get ID cards for some more women," said M Umashankar, superintendent of IMH. Around eight women received the ID cards earlier.

Medico-social worker at IMH R Padma said that they have filed applications to get Aaasara pension. The administration has been coordinating with the Welfare of the Disabled and Senior Citizens section to get the benefits.

Earlier in March 2021, members of leading voluntary organisations working for welfare of people with mental health illness have offered a few suggestions for availing the pension without hassles, and to integrate the women into society.

Founder of Anjali-Mental Health Rights Organization in Kolkata, Ratnaboli Ray, said that filling out forms, travelling and dealing with multiple offices can become overwhelming and even difficult for the women who have recovered from mental illness, especially in the absence of any support.

She said that customised supporting mechanisms have to be provided to access the benefits.