12 crest gates of Nagarjunasagar lifted

To discourage visitors, police impose Section 144 near NSP

Following consistent and heavy inflows from brimming upstream projects, officials of the Nagarjunasagar project (NSP) on Friday commenced discharge of flood through spillway bays.

NSP Chief Engineer V. Narasimha, joined by local legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah, offered prayers and operated the control system to lift the gates at around 11.30 a.m.

Starting with one gate, incrementally, three more were lifted within 15 minutes, to a height of five feet to discharge a volume of 29,140 cusecs.

Speaking to media persons after the operation, Mr. Narasimha said the decision was taken following consistent inflows, starting with 1.50 lakh cusecs on Thursday to a range of 3.50 - 4 lakh cusecs on Friday morning, from Srisailam project.

“A 20 tmc flood cushion is being maintained. Based on the coming 12-24 hour forecast, more gates would be opened to discharge the surplus. Both NSP and the downstream Pulichintala project will achieve their optimum,” he said.

By evening, two more gates were lifted and the discharge was maintained at 74,000 cusecs, as the average inflow fluctuated around 3.5 lakh cusecs.

Till reports last came in at 6 p.m., 12 crest gates were opened to a height of five feet. The water level was at 585.70 feet as against the full reservoir level of 590 feet, and the reservoir was holding 299.45 tmc water, for its gross capacity of 312 tmc.

The NSP gates were opened on August 12 last year, when it received record inflows and all the 26 crest gates were opened, a first since 2009 and the State bifurcation in 2014.

The project had 223 tmc water and the level read 559 feet, and its optimum levels were achieved within five days.

On Friday, officials said, the water level around the time of operating the gates was 583.2 feet and was holding 292 tmc water.

MLA Narsimhaiah expressed happiness that farmers in over six lakh acres spread in undivided Nalgonda and Khammam districts would benefit the most.

Irrigation officials, in view of the flood intensity, alerted police, revenue and other departments for preventive and emergency management. Villages, fisher communities and those residing near the banks of river Krishna were cautioned not to venture into streams.

And to discourage visitors and holidaying, in wake of COVID-19, Nalgonda police imposed Section 144 in and around the NSP area.