11 needles found in boys pelvic region

Eleven surgical needles were found on the lower body of a three-year-old child in Veepangandla village of Wanaparthy district. When the boy’s parents noticed needles poking out of his back, they rushed him to a hospital, where doctors took an X-ray and found needles in his body, which were later removed.

Speaking to The Hindu a senior police officer said the boy’s aunty Aliveluamma inserted surgical needles on his buttocks and thighs to kill him, with an ulterior motive of grabbing the 1.5 acre agricultural land belonging to the boy’s father.

“Initially, doctors of a private hospital managed to take out some needles, which could be seen protruding from his backside. Later, he was shifted to Government hospital in Wanaparthy, where doctors performed surgery and removed a few needles. They are yet to remove two more,” the officer said.

Police said the boy was unwell for the past five to six months, and everytime he cried, the parents used to take him to a local hospital, where doctors prescribed medicines. But on Sunday, his mother found a needle poking out of his buttocks and rushed him to a private hospital.

The victim’s parents are farm labourers and whenever they go out for work, Aliveluamma used to take care of him.

“Our investigation revealed that Aliveluamma hatched a conspiracy to kill the boy so that she will inherit the agricultural of her brother,” police said.

A case was registered and police are likely to arrest Aliveluamma on Thursday.