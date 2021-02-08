101 COVID cases logged on Sunday

Telangana recorded 101 COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total to 2,95,682 cases.

While 18,252 people were examined, results of 478 are awaited. Meanwhile, one more COVID-19 patient died.

No case was reported in the following 10 districts: Warangal Rural, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Siddipet, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnoool, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The new 101 cases include 24 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 10 from Rangareddy.

From March 2, 2020 to February 7 of this year, 81,22,516 people were put through tests and 2,95,682 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,842 were active cases, 2,92,229 have recovered, and 1,611 people have died.