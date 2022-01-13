1,000-plus brain tumour surgeries with advanced tech

Yashoda surgeons employed IMRI and neuronavigation for the operations

Surgeons at Yashoda Hospitals have performed more than 1,000 brain tumour operations using intraoperative 3T MRI (IMRI) and neuronavigation over the past few months.

Hospital director Pavan Gorukanti said surgery of the brain, which controls all organs of the body, can prove fatal and cause panic attacks related to changes in bodily functions.

“However, the introduction of microscopes into the field of neurosurgery has made these surgeries safer and more effective. We are able to perform surgeries for tumours even on sensitive areas usingneuronavigation, another advanced modality,” he said.

Tumour removal

The hospital management said that usually it is not clear whether a tumour is completely removed after completion of surgery. Surgeons get to know this post-surgery, when the patient undergoes another MRI or CT scan . If there is residue of tumour, another surgery has to beperformed.

“With IMRI, a scan can be performed during surgery to make changes on the spot. That means there is no need to do repeated surgeries,” said Dr Pavan.