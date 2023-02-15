₹100 coin featuring N.T. Rama Rao to be released on his birth centenary

February 15, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST

The Government of India Mint will roll out a commemorative ₹100 silver coin featuring the image of the former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao on the occasion of his centenary birth anniversary on May 28.

The coin will not be in circulation in the market since this will be a commemorative metal piece issued on specific occasions. However, it will be sold as a collective by the Mint. Many cultural icons like M.S Subbulakshmi and others have made it to the coin in the past. An official announcement about the release of the coin on NTR will be made by the Centre soon, sources said.

NTR’s daughter and former Union Minister Purandeswarri had disclosed at her father’s birth anniversary last year that the family was in touch with the Reserve Bank of India to launch the commemorative coin in the centenary year of the legendary actor-turned politician. which will culminate on May 28.

Sources added that officials of Mint met Ms. Purandeswari to seek her suggestions on some samples of NTR portrait stamping that could be considered for final selection. Her suggestion was also sought on a replica of the fully silver NTR coin that is being tested out.