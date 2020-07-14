100-bed COVID hospitals in Siddipet, Sangareddy

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in both Sangareddy and Siddipet showing no signs of abatement, the authorities have decided to establish 100-bed hospitals in both districts for treatment of coronavirus patients exclusively.

At Siddipet, it is coming up at the old hospital building. Already 12 patients infected with the virus are being treated there and 20 beds are being set up in the ICU with oxygen supply for patients with severe respiratory problems. Oxygen pipe is being laid over more than 2,000 metres. About 80 beds will be for isolation of suspected patients with symptoms and those asymptomatic.

Though the virus spread was initially under control and the district was declared COVID-free in the first half of May, the situation turned topsy-turvy soon after, crossing the 100-mark. As shifting of the patients to Hyderabad time and again was proving to be a difficult task, the district administration decided to establish the hospital and the old building was chosen for this purpose.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao took the initiative and provided the required funds with ₹6.5 lakh sanctioned from the special fund by the Collector. It will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

“We have completed all arrangements and the hospital is ready for inauguration. This will make the job of treating coronavirus patients easy,” said an official involved in the process.

At Sangareddy too, a facility to treat COVID patients is being established on a private hospital premises. This will be a special wing in the hospital which can treat as many as 100 patents with mild to moderate symptoms. “Critical cases will be shifted to Gandhi Hospital. By traeting mild and moderate cases here, we can reduce the burden on Gandhi Hospital,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

