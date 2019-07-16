Adilabad First Additional District Judge T. Srinivas Rao on Tuesday sentenced Bavune Satish of Rampur in Jainad mandal to 10 years imprisonment and fined ₹ 1,000 for cheating, sexually exploiting a minor girl and impregnating her. According to the prosecution led by Additional Public Prosecutor M. Ramana Reddy, Satish had sexually used the girl several times and impregnated her. She gave birth to a child and a DNA test revealed that the accused was the father of the child.
10 years for sexually exploiting minor girl
Special Correspondent
ADILABAD,
July 16, 2019 23:12 IST
