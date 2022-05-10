10-year-old boy burnt to death in road accident

Four others injured

A 10-year-old boy was burnt to death and four others were seriously injured when a private bus hit a transport vehicle at Algol crossroads in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to DSP, Zaheerabad, V. Raghu, the bus that was coming from Mumbai hit the transport vehicle coming from Hyderabad and proceeding towards Latur, Maharashtra.

The impact was so serious that the tanker of the transport vehicle exploded and caught fire in which the boy, Sameer, was charred to death.

The bus cleaner also got seriously injured.

All the injured were shifted to the nearby government hospital and later to Hyderabad. According to sources, some of the passengers jumped from the bus fearing for their lives.