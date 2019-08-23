10 tmc ft of water stored in MMD for first time

The Mid Manair Dam (MMD), also known as Sri Raja Rajeshwara reservoir, in Rajanna-Sircilla district is receiving steady inflows from the Laxmipur (Gayathri) pump house with the operation of three giant motors of 139 MW capacity each.

Water level in the reservoir reached 10 tmcft on Friday, the first time since its construction, against its storage capacity of 25.85 tmc ft. It is continuing to receive inflows from the Laxmipur pump house.

Following the filling up of the Sripada Yellampalli project in Ramagundam mandal, the irrigation authorities were lifting the waters from Nandi Medaram reservoir by operating five motors to the Laxmipur surge pool. At Laxmipur pump house, the authorities were operating three motors and lifting more than 9,000 cusecs into the SRSP Flood flow canal to reach the MMD reservoir.

With water filling the MMD reservoir, the irrigation authorities were planning to release the waters from MMD into the Lower Manair Dam by opening crest gates on Sunday or Monday. At present, the LMD reservoir was having only 3.54 tmc ft of water against its capacity of 24 tmc ft. As there are no inflows into the SRSP, which is the main source of water for LMD, the Kaleshwaram project has come as ray of hope.

Following incessant rains in the catchment areas of Sripada Yellampalli project since last two days, the irrigation authorities were expecting copious inflows into the project. The SYP was having 15 tmc ft of water against its storage capacity of 20.175 tmc ft on Friday. Expecting further inflows, the authorities were planning to lift water from SYP into the MMD and from there to the LMD instead of lifting water from Medigadda to SYP via Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

When the inflows into the SYP recede, then the irrigation authorities would lift water from Medigadda barrage to SYP and later to MMD and LMD. After the filling of both MMD and LMD, the authorities were expediting the process of lifting of waters from Rampur and Rajeshwararaopet pump houses into the Flood flow canal as part of SRSP rejuvenation project.

In the meantime, the people are visiting in large numbers to Laxmipur pump house to see the lifting of water from the surge pool by operating the giant motor pump into the SRSP flood flow canal and MMD. All along the Flood flow canal, the farmers were using their agricultural pumps to lift water from the canal to lift the water into their fields.